Widow Of Bad News Brown Addresses WWE’s Handling Of His Hall Of Fame Induction

The widow of Bad News Brown, Helen Coage, took to Facebook to issue a statement regarding the handling of his WWE Hall Of Fame induction.

She wrote the following:

“I know many of you are unhappy about our family not being granted the opportunity to speak at the WWE induction of Bad New into the Legacy Hall of Fame. But from past inductees we all knew that was not going to happen, please don’t be bitter, please just be happy that he was given this honor. I am happy.

Had we been given the opportunity the speech would have been short… something like this

Good evening,

On behalf of our family, I want to thank WWE for this incredible honor. To see my husband inducted into the Legacy Hall of Fame is something we will cherish forever.

I also want to take a moment to thank Benjamin Brown and Holly Von Holtz for taking such good care of us through all of this. Your kindness and support have meant more than you know, and we are truly grateful.

To the fans—he loved you more than you may have realized. Now, he may have called you “beer-bellied sharecroppers” and “spineless cockroaches”… but that was the character. That was the show. Because outside that ring, he was the exact opposite—a devoted husband, a proud father, and a man with a big heart.

He gave everything he had to entertain, to connect, and to leave an impression that people would never forget.

His gimmick has been copied more than a few times by those who came after him… and in this business, that’s one of the highest forms of respect. It means what he created mattered. It meant something. And it lasted.

He truly left his mark—helping shape an era and even giving Hulk Hogan the name “Hollywood Hogan,” a name that became legendary in its own right.

Though he’s been gone for many years, his voice still echoes. In every cheer, every memory, every moment like this—he’s still here. And tonight, I know he would be so proud… not just of this honor, but of the family, the fans, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Thank you for remembering him. Thank you for honoring him. And from the bottom of my heart—thank you for never letting him be forgotten.”