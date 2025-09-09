Will Ospreay Admits He May Need To Change His Style After Surgery

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including the possibility of altering his in-ring style once he is cleared to return to action after undergoing surgery.

Ospreay said, “I think I have that stubborn prideness about myself, that I would love to just come back in the ring and continue doing what I was doing. But I feel like that’s what’s happened, and that’s the reason why I’ve gone down this route.

He continued, “So, I really don’t know [about changing my style]. And I don’t really want to put too much stress on it until afterwards, because I feel like what I’d like to do is recover first, and then get in the ring, and then I’ll call up a few of my boys. Like, I’ll call up Robbo and I’ll just be like, ‘Hey, can we just go in the ring and let’s just practice some stuff?’ And it might generally be like, ‘All right, I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now.’

Ospreay added, “And it’s something that I’m not ready to let go, I’ll be honest with you. I’m not ready to let go of that side of me, because I think that should be done on my terms.”

