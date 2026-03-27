Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WrestleCon has announced that top AEW star “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay, will be appearing at the convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

The announcement reads, “Perhaps the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the world today @WillOspreay is coming to Vegas! Presented by Highspots, The Aerial Assassin will be there on Saturday and Sunday. Pro photos will be available soon. Table Preorders (selfies/autos) are now available at: HighspotsLive.com.”

Will Ospreay made a surprising return to AEW earlier this month at the 2026 Revolution pay-per-view after undergoing neck surgery last year. He then made his in-ring comeback on Dynamite the following week, defeating Blake Christian.

Following this, Ospreay challenged AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, setting up a match between the two at AEW Dynasty. This highly anticipated matchup will take place on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.