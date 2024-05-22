Will Ospreay Believes UK Indy Wrestler Will Land On Grander Stages

AEW star Will Ospreay recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared his thoughts on indie pro wrestler Joe Lando, who has been active in the U.K. independent scene. According to Ospreay, Lando has been one of his top three high flyers in the U.K. for a while now and he expects to see Lando on grander stages soon.

Ospreay said, “Joe Lando for a while has been my top 3 high flyers in the U.K. for the last 1 maybe 2. He put on some acceptable size and is still doing some great stuff that reminds me of PAC before he left for Dragon Gate. I think the moment he finds something to elevate himself, we will all see more of this talents lad on grander stages! Keep doing you little dude.”

You can check out Ospreay’s post below.