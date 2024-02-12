Will Ospreay Comments On His NJPW Departure

Will Ospreay is heading to AEW after his final match with New Japan Pro Wrestling. This comes months after he made one of the most important decisions of his life: leave the Japan promotion this year to join AEW.

Numerous promotions, including WWE, AEW, and TNA, were expected to bid for the top star. He decided to sign with AEW. In November, Full Gear made an official announcement that he would be joining AEW Revolution full time.

TNA was very much in the running to sign Ospreay, and the promotion made him a “massive offer,” likely the largest offer to a single person since Anthem took over ownership of the company.

Will Ospreay wrapped up his NJPW career on Sunday at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, where The War Dogs defeated United Empire in a WarGames match.

Ospreay tweeted after the show today, “Thank you, New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m really going to miss you guys. I love you all so much.”

Because of the working relationship between NJPW and AEW, Ospreay is likely to return to Japan soon for more matches.