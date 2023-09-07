Will Ospreay Confirmed For Another Impact Wrestling Date

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has been booked for a third Impact Wrestling event.

As PWMania.com previously stated, Ospreay will make his return to the ring for Impact at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The Turning Point special, which will be taped on Friday, October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle, England, during the four-date UK Invasion Tour, was then announced. Turning Point will not be broadcast live from Newcastle on that Friday night, but it will be available exclusively on Impact Plus beginning Friday, November 3.

Impact has now confirmed Ospreay for the Bound For Glory Fallout TV tapings. The post-Bound For Glory tapings will take place the day after the pay-per-view, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

There has been no word on who Ospreay will face when he returns to the Impact ring. While Ospreay worked five Impact matches in the UK during the January 2016 tour, his only singles match was a loss to Mark Andrews, which also happened to be Ospreay’s debut match for the company.

As noted, Ospreay previously worked five matches for TNA/Impact on their 2016 Maximum Impact UK tour, and Bound For Glory Weekend and Turning Point will mark his official return, with BFG Weekend serving as his first Impact matches in the United States. It’s unclear whether Ospreay will appear on Impact in the lead-up to those shows. There’s also no word on whether he’s interested in joining Impact. Ospreay, 30, who joined NJPW in 2016, revealed last month on AEW Dynamite that he will become a free agent in six months and expects to earn millions of dollars on his next contract.