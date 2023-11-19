Will Ospreay Explains His Decision To Sign With AEW

Will Ospreay was revealed as the newest AEW signing when he spoke with Tony Schiavone during the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV. Ospreay discussed his decision with the media after the show.

“I’ve built up and trust and rapport with Tony. I feel I’m at my best over here. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve come over here. Right now, this is the best decision for me and my family. I’m not interrupting my kid’s school, my Mrs. can see her parents. I get to be one of the best pro wrestlers that have ever done it and I get to do it now on weekly TV and I get to really test myself in these waters.”

“I’ve spent eight years of my life in New Japan. I was a very immature young man and I came into the business, I don’t think really prepared for what was the come. With everything with New Japan, I’ve grown up in front of them. I can’t thank them enough. It was a true blessing, the fact that I just got to be a wrestler there. Coming out tonight, I messaged my Mrs, every mile was worth it. There was an expectation and I heard it when the music hit. I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you the gratitude I feel right now. None of you would know my name without New Japan. That’s a reality. When I did that match with Ricochet all those years ago, people just thought that was it and that’s who I was. I’ve evolved, I’ve changed. The best thing is, I’ve matured. I understand the responsibility that I’m in and the responsibility that I’m in here. It’s a heavy task because there is expectations, but I have been at my best when my back is against the wall and I’m uncomfortable. I’m really looking forward to testing myself and I’m thankful for New Japan and everything they’ve done for me. That doesn’t mean I’m done. I can still, with Tony’s blessing, I can still do some dates. It just has to be right.”

You can check out the complete media scrum below:



