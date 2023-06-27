Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega React To Match Of The Year Candidate At The Forbidden Door 2

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega put on a hell of a performance on Sunday night.

One hell of a memorable performance.

After their Match of the Year candidate at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which saw Ospreay capture the IWGP U.S. Championship from Omega, each man took to social media to show respect to the other.

“Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime,” Ospreay wrote via Twitter. “There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has.”

Ospreay continued, “Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they’re ‘all elite.’ You can say you’re above elite.”

Responding to Ospreay was “The Cleaner” and leader of The Elite, who wrote, “I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it.”

