Will Ospreay Names AEW Moment As “Coolest” Of His Career

Will Ospreay recently spoke with Comic Book for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Aerial Assassin” named his AEW ALL IN 2023 match against Chris Jericho as the coolest thing he’s ever done in his career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On being nervous going into AEW ALL IN against Chris Jericho: “Oh man, I was scared. I just remember feeling like I’ve done it now. The maximum I’ve ever performed in front of was 40,000 at [NJPW] Wrestle Kingdom. This was twice as many. I was worried that my stuff was going to get lost, or not as big of a reaction as what it could get. Maybe I’m not the guy that they really want in this position. Maybe it should have gone to someone else. That’s all going through my mind. The moment the music was playing, just that bit of the piano, I could just feel my heart coming out of my chest. So flipping scared. Family’s here. Everyone is here just wanting to just enjoy wrestling in England, wrestling of this caliber and stage.”

On the roar of the crowd at ALL IN making it the coolest thing he’s ever done in his career: “Going out and hearing people sing my song… man. I literally heard people screaming it and then pointing up to the sky and when the fireworks were going off. Just watching it, it felt like two minutes. It felt like everything was going in slow motion.Then to get in the ring and the bell rung and then just 80,000 people do the olé! chants. Oh man, it was just the coolest thing. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

