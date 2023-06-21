Will Ospreay Reflects On Poor Run With IWGP U.S. Championship

Will Ospreay recently spoke with the official New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NJPW star spoke about his poor run as the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and why he doesn’t blame anyone but himself for it.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how it was his fault, not anyone else’s, for his poor IWGP U.S. title run: “Well I mean, it’s not their property, so I don’t really blame them. I take full responsibility for that, it’s my job and my obligation to make sure it stays with our wonderful Lion Mark and on that blue canvas. But it is what it is. When you put the title on the line against all comers and all challengers… I don’t represent the flag that’s on that belt, but I represent the work ethic behind it. The work ethic behind that title I guess has gone since it’s gone to Kenny, but once again, it’s not their obligation.”

On AEW not deserving any blame: “AEW aren’t part of the IWGP committee, it’s not their obligation to host title defenses. I’m sure it’s a hassle to get even Jeff Cobb to come over for a title match. It must be a pain in the arse, and their focusing on the Elite and trying to stop people from fighting each other backstage, do you know what I mean? So once again, I take full responsibility, that’s my fault. All that rehab I did, all the incredible matches I had with Finlay, and Naito and Shota, I’ve got to get it back. I will, it’s my red leather and gold, and I’ll get it back.”

Check out the complete interview at NJPW1972.com.