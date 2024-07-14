Will Ospreay Releases Documentary Looking At His Final Days In NJPW And RevPro

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he released a documentary called “Closing My Chapter,” which looks back at this final days in NJPW and RevPro.

Ospreay wrote, “I had this documentary filmed of my last matches in New Japan & Revolution Pro.” “To really show how much both companies really played a huge part in me maturing into a man.”

“Beyond grateful for everything that they both gave me & I miss them so much. Big thank you to Mark Ashley Films for capturing and editing this, hope you all enjoy.”

You can check out Ospreay’s post below, along with the video of his full documentary.