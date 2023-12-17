Will Ospreay’s Final Match For RevPro Wrestling Announced

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Aerial Assassin” is coming to RevPro Wrestling for one last hurrah.

At the RevPro Uprising 2023 event, Will Ospreay defeated Gabe Kidd in the main event of the evening. After the match, he announced that the RevPro event on February 18, 2024 will be his final bout with the promotion.

Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for a shot at the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship at the 2/18 RevPro event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR