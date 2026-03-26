Women’s Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2026 Inductees Revealed

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Gail Kim Inducted to Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame

Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) www.womenswrestlinghalloffame.com officially inducted its remaining 2026 class at The Big Event, in Brentwood, New York on March 21, 2026. TNA Legend Gail Kim of Canada, former WWE Women’s Champion Melina Perez, and British professional wrestling legend Julia Hammer aka Sweet Saraya. Prior to induction Co-founders of the WWHOF ECW original Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf and Pitbull # 3 Christopher Annino honored Julie that day by making her an honorary Pitbull. She was given this second honor because of her in ring durability but most importantly her kindness outside the ring. Dynamite Kid’s daughter Bronwyne Jewel Billington presented her with her plaque. Gail Kim and Melina Perez were inducted by Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame owner Marsha Maraschino, and WWHOF international advisor Karen Abigail from the Philippines. This is the official Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame induction link for The Big Event induction in Brentwood New York with special guest appearance by former WWE/ TNA champion WWHOF inductee Lisa Marie Varon.

Gail Kim, Melina Perez, and Sweet Saraya Inducted into Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame in New York

Other inductees include Mercedes Martinez, Debbie Malenko, ECW original Jasmin St. Clair, Linda Dallas, Mickie Knuckles, Missy Sampson, Penelope Paradise, Carmela Foss, Japanese legend Mimi Hagiwara, Olympians Natalia Vorobieva of Russia, and Pang Qianyu of China.

Also, for the first time ever they will have a celebrity category and will induct Laurene Landon star of pro wrestling film All the Marbles. A known fact is while filming Laurene was trained by fellow inductee Mildred Burke and she did most of her own stunts. The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame mission is to educate, promote, and preserve the history of Women’s wrestling both amateur and professional.

The following organizations and people have helped Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Karen Abigail, Kim Goodwin Martin daughter of women’s wrestling pioneer Marva Scott, The Russian Gangsta’s, New England Music Hall of Fame, Super Strong Pro Heavyweight Wrestling, Broadway Joe Malcolm, United States Wrestling Federation, Atomic Legacy Wrestling, Eric Stevens, Damage 365 Promotions, Frizzle Promotions, EM Collectables, Florida All Star Wrestling www.floridaallstarwrestling.com, Veteran Pro Wrestling www.veteranprowrestling.com , and former American Gladiator Deron Malibu McBee.

Also, the following won the 2026 Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Awards Women’s Wrestler of the year Teal Piper, Susan Tex Green Award Masha Slamovich, Rookie of the year Zenith Zion, Missy Sampson Award Tommy Fierro, most improved wrestler Nahir Robles, best all-around athlete American Gladiator Jessica Roden, and the Courage award recipient is given to Angel Metro.

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