WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two: Start Time, How To Watch, Full Card

WrestleMania 42 Night Two takes place tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, start times, pricing, and the full card.

What Time Does WrestleMania 42 Night Two Start?

Pre-show: 4PM ET / 1PM PT

4PM ET / 1PM PT Main card: 6PM ET / 3PM PT

The first hour (6PM–7PM ET) airs live on ESPN. After that, the remainder of the show moves exclusively to the ESPN app.

Key Change From Night One

Unlike Night One, which aired its opening hour on ESPN2, Night Two’s first hour is on ESPN.

After 7PM ET, you’ll need ESPN Unlimited to continue watching the full event.

How To Watch WrestleMania 42 In The United States

The full event is available only via the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

Cost: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month No pay-per-view fee

No cable required

You can subscribe directly through the ESPN app or online.

What Matches Air During The First Hour?

The opening hour on ESPN includes:

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match:

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio

After that, the show continues exclusively on ESPN Unlimited.

Important: YouTube TV Does NOT Work

YouTube TV users will not be able to access ESPN Unlimited for WrestleMania 42.

Due to ongoing technical issues, fans must:

Subscribe directly to ESPN Unlimited, or

Use a supported TV provider

TV Providers That May Include ESPN Unlimited

You may already have access if you use:

DirecTV / DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Spectrum

Xfinity

Verizon Fios

U-verse

Cox

Availability depends on your plan.

Free Trial Options

While ESPN Unlimited doesn’t consistently offer a trial, fans can access it through:

DirecTV Stream – 5-day trial

– 5-day trial Fubo – 5-day trial

– 5-day trial Hulu + Live TV – 3-day trial

– 3-day trial DraftKings promo – Free month with qualifying bet

– Free month with qualifying bet MLB.TV bundle – Includes ESPN Unlimited

If you signed up for Night One, your access should still be active tonight.

Can You Watch On Disney+ Or Hulu?

Only if your plan includes the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle.

Standard subscriptions alone do not include WrestleMania.

How To Watch Internationally

Outside the United States, WrestleMania 42 streams live on Netflix in most regions.

Where Is WrestleMania 42?

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Capacity: ~65,000

Who Is Hosting WrestleMania 42?

John Cena is hosting both nights.

Expected Runtime

Each night is expected to run approximately 4–5 hours.

WrestleMania 42 Night Two Card (Sunday, April 19)

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (ESPN hour one):

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (ESPN hour one)

Quick Reference

Pre-show: 4PM ET

4PM ET Main card: 6PM ET

6PM ET First hour: ESPN (NOT ESPN2)

ESPN (NOT ESPN2) Full show: ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited required)

ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited required) Price: $29.99/month

$29.99/month YouTube TV: Not supported

Not supported International: Netflix

Netflix Host: John Cena

John Cena Main event: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

The Raw after WrestleMania airs Monday night on Netflix.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 results, news, and post-show coverage.