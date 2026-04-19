WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two: Start Time, How To Watch, Full Card

WrestleMania 42 Night Two takes place tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, start times, pricing, and the full card.
What Time Does WrestleMania 42 Night Two Start?
- Pre-show: 4PM ET / 1PM PT
- Main card: 6PM ET / 3PM PT
The first hour (6PM–7PM ET) airs live on ESPN. After that, the remainder of the show moves exclusively to the ESPN app.
Key Change From Night One
Unlike Night One, which aired its opening hour on ESPN2, Night Two’s first hour is on ESPN.
After 7PM ET, you’ll need ESPN Unlimited to continue watching the full event.
How To Watch WrestleMania 42 In The United States
The full event is available only via the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.
- Cost: $29.99 per month
- No pay-per-view fee
- No cable required
You can subscribe directly through the ESPN app or online.
What Matches Air During The First Hour?
The opening hour on ESPN includes:
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
- Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match:
Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio
After that, the show continues exclusively on ESPN Unlimited.
Important: YouTube TV Does NOT Work
YouTube TV users will not be able to access ESPN Unlimited for WrestleMania 42.
Due to ongoing technical issues, fans must:
- Subscribe directly to ESPN Unlimited, or
- Use a supported TV provider
TV Providers That May Include ESPN Unlimited
You may already have access if you use:
- DirecTV / DirecTV Stream
- Fubo
- Hulu + Live TV
- Spectrum
- Xfinity
- Verizon Fios
- U-verse
- Cox
Availability depends on your plan.
Free Trial Options
While ESPN Unlimited doesn’t consistently offer a trial, fans can access it through:
- DirecTV Stream – 5-day trial
- Fubo – 5-day trial
- Hulu + Live TV – 3-day trial
- DraftKings promo – Free month with qualifying bet
- MLB.TV bundle – Includes ESPN Unlimited
If you signed up for Night One, your access should still be active tonight.
Can You Watch On Disney+ Or Hulu?
Only if your plan includes the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle.
Standard subscriptions alone do not include WrestleMania.
How To Watch Internationally
Outside the United States, WrestleMania 42 streams live on Netflix in most regions.
Where Is WrestleMania 42?
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Capacity: ~65,000
Who Is Hosting WrestleMania 42?
John Cena is hosting both nights.
Expected Runtime
Each night is expected to run approximately 4–5 hours.
WrestleMania 42 Night Two Card (Sunday, April 19)
- World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns
- WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
- “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (ESPN hour one):
Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (ESPN hour one)
Quick Reference
- Pre-show: 4PM ET
- Main card: 6PM ET
- First hour: ESPN (NOT ESPN2)
- Full show: ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited required)
- Price: $29.99/month
- YouTube TV: Not supported
- International: Netflix
- Host: John Cena
- Main event: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns
The Raw after WrestleMania airs Monday night on Netflix.
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 results, news, and post-show coverage.