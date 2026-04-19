WrestleMania 42 Sunday Results – April 19, 2026

WrestleMania continues tonight!

WWE returns this evening, April 19, 2026, for night two of their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as WrestleMania 42 Sunday takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The usual “WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature video narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque airs to get things started as always. We then shoot to a live shot of Joe Tessitore who welcomes us to night two from the pre-show panel.

Tessitore mentions that WWE is expecting an even bigger crowd tonight than they had at night one on Saturday. He then tells us that Lin Manuel-Miranda will get us started. The cold open video package narrated by the actor airs now.

Once the video wraps up, we head to the panel, where Tessitore is joined by Big E., Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. The four begin giving their insight and analysis into the night two card. They immediately start talking about “The Ruler” Oba Femi.

The panelists recap some key moments from night one and joke about Graves dancing with Liv Morgan on last night’s post show. Now we highlight the rookie class of debuting talent at this year’s two night show.

We shoot to a sit down interview with Booker T talking to three of them, which are Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Lash Legend. Now the Trick and Sami Zayn video package airs promoting their U.S. title tilt tonight.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST WRESTLEMANIA 42 RESULTS!