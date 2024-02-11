WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference Breaks Social Media Records For WWE

During this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a video package aired touting the success of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference from last Thursday.
The video package revealed that the press conference was viewed by over 4.7 million people across all social media platforms and the event even broke the record for most views on social media, with over 100 million views in the first 12 hours after it streamed live.
The #WrestleMania XL Kickoff was HISTORIC:
💥 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ MILLION SOCIAL VIEWS in 12hrs! (New WWE record)
💥 OVER 4️⃣.7️⃣ MILLION LIVE VIEWERS ACROSS SOCIAL PLATFORMS! #WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be the BIGGEST of ALL TIME! pic.twitter.com/z8BAcHX2mQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024