WWE Writer Reacts To Rey Fenix’s Post-SmackDown Message

On the September 12th edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix answered Sami Zayn’s United States Championship open challenge in a hard-fought match. Although Fenix came up short, he took to social media afterward to share his thoughts on the opportunity.

“Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Sami Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon I will be a WWE Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges!” Fenix wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The post quickly drew encouragement from WWE Hall of Famer and SmackDown co-lead writer “Road Dogg” Brian James, who replied: “Rey Fenix is right! Soon!”

James, who rejoined WWE creative earlier this year in a prominent role, previously worked on SmackDown’s writing team in 2017. His backing adds further intrigue to Fenix’s WWE run, which has already seen him compete in several high-profile matches since his arrival.