Paul Heyman Reveals How Becky Lynch’s Alliance With The Vision Came Together

The shocking conclusion of Clash in Paris saw Becky Lynch align herself with her husband, Seth Rollins, to secure his World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk. Now, both Rollins and Paul Heyman have opened up about how “The Man” officially became part of The Vision.

The main event of Clash in Paris was a chaotic Fatal 4-Way match featuring Rollins, Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The ending came when Lynch interfered, delivering a low blow to Punk, allowing Rollins to pick up the victory. The move confirmed Lynch as the newest member of The Vision, joining Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Rollins told Stephen A. Smith that the timing simply felt right. “Oh, I mean, look, we are a force behind the scenes at all times, two of the greatest to ever do it in our respective divisions. You know, the time had come. Time had come. It made the most sense,” Rollins said. “And look, she’s family. She’s got my back, I got her back. I don’t know if we’ve been working it up for a long time, but the conversations have been in place for many months leading to the moment.”

Smith then asked Paul Heyman about his role in bringing Lynch into the faction. Heyman revealed that the move was part of a contingency plan after being attacked by Roman Reigns earlier in the night. “All right, everything to do with it. I’ll reveal it to you right now. It came together because of me. Would you like to know why? Because Roman Reigns choked my ass out. That’s why,” Heyman explained. “We had to go to plan B, which was plan Becky. You can’t leave the champ out there all by himself.”

The alliance between Lynch and Rollins has already set the stage for one of the biggest matches at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, when Rollins and Lynch will face CM Punk and AJ Lee in a blockbuster mixed tag team bout.