WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Harassed After Fans Misinterpret Post

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has spoken out about disturbing harassment she received online after fans misinterpreted a personal social media post.

LaShaunn initially shared a heartfelt message mourning the loss of her grandmother, writing: “It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later.💔” Unfortunately, some fans assumed this was her way of announcing a WWE departure, sparking speculation across social media.

LaShaunn quickly clarified the meaning of her post, expressing her frustration: “Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God!”

Despite the correction, LaShaunn later revealed that the misunderstanding escalated into shocking levels of abuse. She detailed that she was subjected to harassment, threats, and even vile comments directed at her late grandmother.

“Never in my life did I think I would ever be harassed, threatened, and even be told they would spit on my grandmother’s grave…. All bc of a misinterpreted tweet and I said not everything is about wrestling… Y’all got it.💔 I’ll see y’all when I see y’all.✌🏾”

This deeply troubling situation highlights the ongoing issue of toxicity within wrestling fandom and the impact it can have on performers and staff alike.

Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God! — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefBaeDaphWWE) September 16, 2025

But also it’s not missed on me that yall jumped on this quick…..but where yall be at when it’s time to like my damn everyday tweets or hop on my twitch?! 👀👀👀👀 lemme get off this app bc im hurting lmfao. — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefBaeDaphWWE) September 16, 2025