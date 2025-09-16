WWE Wrestlepalooza Card, How To Watch, Start Time

WWE will present Wrestlepalooza 2025 this Saturday, September 20, live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This landmark show is not only stacked with huge matches, including John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, but also marks the first WWE Premium Live Event broadcast under the new ESPN agreement. With major changes to viewing access for U.S. fans, here’s everything you need to know.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

For the first time ever, WWE Premium Live Events will stream on ESPN platforms in the United States, replacing Peacock.

United States (Two Options): ESPN Unlimited subscription (standalone service) ESPN App with TV Everywhere authentication (only available if your provider supports it)



Important: Subscribers to Altice, Dish Network, Xfinity, and YouTube TV will not be able to use TV authentication at launch. Customers with these providers must subscribe directly to ESPN Unlimited to watch.

International: The event will be available on Netflix in most countries.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Start Time

Region / Time Zone Local Time US Pacific (PT) 4:00 PM US Eastern (ET) 7:00 PM UK (BST) 12:00 AM (Sun, Sept 21) Europe (CEST) 1:00 AM (Sun) India (IST) 4:30 AM (Sun) Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (Sun) Australia (AEDT) 9:00 AM (Sun)

Final Match Card for WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Main Event – Singles Match

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Tag Team Match

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

Vacant Women’s World Championship Match

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

(Card subject to change)

Wrestlepalooza Facts

The fifth Wrestlepalooza event, but the first produced by WWE.

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar: one of Cena’s last matches on his farewell run, and Lesnar’s first bout since SummerSlam 2023.

AJ Lee returns to in-ring action for the first time in over 10 years, teaming with CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre in a heated rivalry.

Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer battle to crown a new Women’s World Champion.

First WWE PLE to air on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S., beginning a new five-year deal.

Wrestlepalooza Details

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (US), ESPN App (with select providers), Netflix (international)

PWMania.com will provide live coverage, full match results, and post-show fallout from Wrestlepalooza 2025.