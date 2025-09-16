Tiffany Stratton Pulled From WWE NXT Homecoming

NXT General Manager Ava has confirmed a major shake-up for this weekend’s NXT Homecoming event. Tiffany Stratton, who competed for the WWE Women’s Championship on last Friday’s SmackDown, is not medically cleared to wrestle and has been removed from her scheduled six-woman tag team match.

In a post on X, Ava announced that former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will step into Stratton’s place.

“After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming,” Ava wrote. “As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence.”

Stratton’s match against Jade Cargill on SmackDown marked her most recent in-ring appearance. WWE has not disclosed the exact nature of her injury or how long she may be sidelined.

The updated card now features Valkyria teaming with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer against Fatal Influence—the trio of NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.

NXT Homecoming will also see TNA World Champion Trick Williams join forces with Carmelo Hayes to battle the reunited DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa). In addition, Ethan Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Breeze, while NXT Champion Oba Femi and challenger Ricky Saints appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

This event marks WWE’s first return to Full Sail University since moving weekly shows to the Performance Center.

Below is the updated card for WWE NXT Homecoming:

Tag Team Match: TNA World Champion Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

“The Grayson Waller Effect” talk show with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints