WrestlePro Killer Smokeshow Results – September 21, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s WrestlePro Killer Smokeshow event at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Mike Santana defeated Jordan Oliver.

– Cosmic Cuties (LSG and Ava Everett) defeated Savage Gnomes (Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza).

– Vargas defeated Ben Bishop.

– J-Heru (c) defeated Tony Vincita, Justin Corino, David Goldy and El Magnifico to retain his WrestlePro Garden State Championship.

– Megan Bayne defeated B3CCA.

– Sent 2 Slaughter (Dan Maff and Shawn Donavan) (c) defeated Ace of Space Academy (Colton Charles and Moonshot) to retain their WrestlePro Tag Team Championship.

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) defeated Revolver’s Chamber (Alex Reiman and Brandon Downey).

– Lady Frost (c) vs. Rebecca J. Scott in a WrestlePro Women’s Championship Match ends in a countout.

– CPA defeated Max Caster (c) to become the new WrestlePro Gold Champion.

– Killer Kross defeated Richard Holliday in a No Disqualification Match. The Righteous helped Kross in the match. After the match, The Righteous and Kross shook hands.