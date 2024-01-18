Wrestler Expected To Change His Gimmick After Recently Signing With AEW

Tony Khan has signed a wrestler who will work for All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. But this wrestler’s image won’t be the same as what fans are used to seeing.

Black Taurus signed with AEW/ROH after working matches under both the AEW and ROH banners. Taurus challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship three times last month, with two of those bouts taking place in AEW and ROH.

Taurus has also worked dates for TNA Wrestling since 2019, following his success in 2018. Now he’s moving on.

According to Luchablog, which has previously broken stories, Taurus will continue to work with AEW/ROH after the two sides reached an agreement. However, because AAA owns the ‘Black Taurus’ name, he will have to change the character and name to avoid a lawsuit, especially since they settled a long-running lawsuit over the Luchasaurus mask.

The report stated that Taurus is prepared for the character changes.