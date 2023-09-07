Wrestling Announcer Says CM Punk “Was Great To Everyone” At Cauliflower Alley Club Event

Following his encounter against Samoa Joe at the AEW All In PPV event in London in 2023, CM Punk won the Iron Mike Mazurki award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in Las Vegas, NV. Punk delivered a 40-minute acceptance speech at the ceremony, and you can watch the highlights below. This occurred prior to AEW announcing the termination of Punk’s contract.

Joe Dombrowski, a wrestling announcer, wrote the following about Punk.

“I have no interest in rumor or ‘hot takes’. All I can say is it was great to see @CMPunk for the 1st time in 18 years at @CACReunion & he was great to everyone. I hope whatever he does next allows him to have many more days as the CAC version of Punk as opposed to what’s written.”

Dombrowski also wrote a similar post via Instagram:

“I have no comment or opinion to offer on the online rumors and innuendo and I certainly have zero interest in hearing your ‘hot takes’ no matter which side you agree with.

All I’m here to say is @cmpunk was incredibly gracious, personable and courteous his entire time at the Cauliflower Alley Club last week. It was the first time in 18 long years since I’d seen him, and was shocked he remembered me (even though he said he’s known me since I was 8, it was more like 17).

Whatever Punk does next in his life, I hope it gives him the opportunity to have many more days of being the CAC version of Punk, as opposed to what is written about elsewhere.”

CAC executive board director Ron Hutchison also gave praise to Punk:

“What words of advice did I give to CM Punk, the Cauliflower Alley Club ‘s 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki honoree? Great speech, but a bit long. Never lose your passion, and continue to take no b*llshit! Count me among the old-timers that have you on their ‘like’ list.”

I have no interest in rumor or "hot takes". All I can say is it was great to see @CMPunk for the 1st time in 18 years at @CACReunion & he was great to everyone. I hope whatever he does next allows him to have many more days as the CAC version of Punk as opposed to what's written. pic.twitter.com/JdiyhWU0xc — Joe Dombrowski (@joe_dombrowski) September 6, 2023