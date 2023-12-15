Wrestling Series “Big Little Brawlers” Set To Air On Discovery Channel

A new wrestling series is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel.

“Big Little Brawlers” is set to premiere on the network next month, according to Variety. The season will consist of six episodes. It will center on a team of little people wrestlers from Tennessee.

Jupiter Entertainment produces the show. The synopsis is as follows:

“Big Little Brawlers” focuses on the Micro Wrestling Federation, described as “one of the most successful little person wrestling leagues in the world.” Set in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the series revolves around “Pinky Shortcake” and “Syko,” who are both parents and wrestling partners. There’s also “Ivar the Micro,” the announcer/hype man who hopes to become a wrestler himself. “Lil’ Show” is the veteran wrestler still aiming to support his wife and children. “Hot Rod” is the up-and-coming wrestler looking to prove himself. Despite internal dramas and frustrations, Micro Wresting Federation CEO Jack Darrell Hillegass encourages the group to work together as a family as they approach ‘MicroFest,’ the biggest micro wrestling event of the year,” reads the show description. “As they attempt to achieve their piece of the American Dream, a group of remarkable little people athletes with larger-than-life personalities are forced to overcome ego, injury, and the limitations imposed by society.”

You can check out the trailer below: