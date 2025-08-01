Wrestling Veteran Concerned That WWE No Longer Considers Jey Uso A Top Talent

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, expressing concern that WWE may no longer view “Main Event” Jey Uso as a top-level talent in the company.

Dreamer said, “I keep saying this, I’m getting concerned. I do not know why, maybe somebody can help me, Jey Uso did not come out through the crowd, not once but twice tonight. I’m worried about, are they not seeing this guy as a top act. I know he came in sort of from the side, maybe because he came from the [Hogan] tribute, but that crowd was insane for him, and the guy is one of your top acts as a babyface, and entrance is a massive part of his deal, and he didn’t get it not once but twice.”

