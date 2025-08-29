Wrestling Veteran Pitches Chris Jericho Return To WWE With New Faction

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including a potential faction for Chris Jericho should he return to the company.

Ray said, “How about these three names for Chris Jericho? LA Knight, Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio.”

He continued, “I’d bring him back as a babyface…and it’s also a big ‘F You’ to the AEW fanbase, like ‘Hey, you hated me so much…look how much these people love me,’ ala Cody, ala CM Punk.”

