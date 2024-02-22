WWE 2K Games Reveals The Full Roster Of Their Upcoming 2K24 Video Game

WWE 2K games recently announced the full roster of their upcoming 2K24 video game on their official website, which you can check out below.

Legends/Alumni:

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

“Ravishing” Rick Rude

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Superstar” Billy Graham*

Andre The Giant

Bad Bunny

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret “Hitman” Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes*

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Harley Race

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

John Cena

Kane

Kevin Nash

Lita

Mankind

Maryse

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Muhammad Ali

Rick Steiner

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Ronda Rousey

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stardust*

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

The Fiend

The Hurricane

The Rock

The Undertaker

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

Vader

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

RAW:

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big E

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Chelsea Green

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Dominik Mysterio

Erik

Finn Balor

Giovanni Vinci

Gunther

Indi Hartwell

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Jey Uso

Johnny Gargano

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Ludwig Kaiser

Maxxine Dupri

Natalya

Nikki Cross

Otis

Piper Niven

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Ricochet

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sonya Deville

Tegan Nox

The Miz

Tommaso Ciampa

Valhalla

Xavier Woods

Zoey Stark

SmackDown:

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Angelo Dawkins

Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Bobby Lashley

Butch

Cameron Grimes

Charlotte Flair

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Elton Prince

Grayson Waller

Isla Dawn

IYO SKY

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Owens

Kit Wilson

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Luke Gallows

Michin Mia Yim

Montez Ford

MVP

Omos

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ridge Holland

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Sheamus

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Tamina

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

NXT:

Andre Chase

Angel Garza

Apollo Crews

Axiom

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Bron Breakker

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Carmelo Hayes

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Cora Jade

Damon Kemp

Dijak

Drew Gulak

Duke Hudson

Fallon Henley

Gigi Dolin

Humberto

Ilja Dragunov

Ivy Nile

Jacy Jayne

Jinder Mahal

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Nathan Frazer

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Roxanne Perez

Sanga

SCRYPTS

Thea Hail

Tiffany Stratton

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Tyler Bate

Veer Mahaan

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

Manager:

B-Fab

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

Cathy Kelley

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Paul Bearer

Paul Heyman

Theodore Long

*Part of the the Nightmare Family Pack. Pre-order bonus offer available through March 7, 2024. Pre-order WWE 2K24 Standard Edition and receive the Nightmare Family Pack, which includes four playable characters and three gold-tier MyFACTION cards (Dusty Rhodes ’76, Mattel Cody Rhodes, and Pharoah (Manager). The Nightmare Family Pack is included with Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania editions. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled in-game. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in box. Terms apply.

WWE 2K24’s standard edition is set to be released on Friday, March 8th and will feature the 40 Years of WrestleMania mode, while the Deluxe Edition of the game as well as the Icon Edition is set to be released on Tuesday, March 5th. WWE 2K24 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One and PC.