WWE Adds AAA Section To Official Website’s Roster Page

WWE has recently updated the roster section of their official website to include a new AAA section. Currently, this section lists only WWE stars who participate in AAA events. The following wrestlers are included in the AAA roster:

* Bravo Americano

* Dominik Mysterio

* El Grande Americano

* JBL

* Lola Vice

* Original El Grande Americano

* Rayo Americano

* Rey Mysterio

All the mentioned stars are listed in their respective WWE sections. Vice is categorized under NXT, JBL is included in the Hall of Fame section, and the others are found in the RAW section.

This follows WWE’s announcement regarding the acquisition of AAA at WrestleMania 41 last year. Since then, WWE talent has regularly appeared on AAA shows. Dominik is currently the AAA Mega Champion, while Vice holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Mr. Iguana. AAA hosts a weekly show on FOX in Latin America and also shares content on AAA and WWE’s YouTube channels in the U.S.