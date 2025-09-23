WWE And Real American Beer Launch Hulkamania Forever Beer

The following was issued to us:

REAL AMERICAN BEER & WWE DEBUT LIMITED-EDITION “HULKAMANIA FOREVER” LIGHT BEER

Limited-release collectible launches nationwide in October 2025

Tampa, FL (September 23, 2025) This fall, Hulkamania takes over the beer aisle. Real American Beer (RAB) will launch Hulkamania Forever, a 16oz limited-edition beer created in partnership with WWE that celebrates the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The can made its global debut Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis.

From a live on-air toast to an in-arena Fan Zone takeover, the launch lit a fuse, marking the official start of a nationwide campaign spanning retail, digital, and broadcast channels through fall 2025.

The Hulkamania Forever can hits shelves starting early October, available for a limited time at select retailers across the country. Fans are encouraged to check with local stores to confirm or request availability before it sells out.

“We’re proud to partner with WWE to create a true tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “This campaign brings together two iconic American brands, a collector-tier release, and a national megaphone — it’s a powerful moment for our fans, our partners, and our future.”

As part of the activation, WWE and RAB also launched the Hulkamania Sweepstakes — giving fans a shot at two tickets to Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1. Sweepstakes runs through October 10 at TheRealAmerican.com, where fans can sign up for exclusive updates and drop alerts.

“WWE has one of the most powerful brands in the world right now, and we’re thrilled to be working together on Hulkamania Forever,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This LTO release delivers exactly what retailers want: high demand, built-in fan energy, and a commercial engine to drive velocity at shelf.”

Real American Beer has surged into the top 10 growth-driving beer brands nationally, outpacing the category with triple-digit growth and record velocity. With Hulkamania Forever, its second product launch, Real American Beer is doubling down on its promise: to unleash momentum, excitement, and legendary energy back into light beer. In the lead-up to the Hulkamania Forever launch this fall, fans can expect big reveals, high-energy activations, and plenty of moments worthy of Hulk’s legendary career.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 29 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and X.