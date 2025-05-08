WWE And TNA Talent Reportedly Scheduled For AAA Triplemania In Monterrey

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the upcoming AAA Triplemania event in Monterrey, Mexico, is set to feature expanded crossover appearances from both WWE and TNA Wrestling stars—highlighting the continued evolution of the wrestling landscape’s inter-promotional partnerships.

The event, scheduled for June 15, 2025, at Arena Monterrey, already confirmed the involvement of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, who returned to AAA following their repackage in WWE as the Garza Twins.

However, the report now indicates WWE’s presence will stretch further than initially expected.

“WWE legend and Hall of Famer JBL is set for the show,” WrestleVotes stated.

Alongside WWE’s involvement, several notable TNA stars are also reportedly slated to appear—thanks to the ongoing collaboration between WWE/NXT and TNA.

“In addition, TNA stars Matt and Jeff Hardy will be brought in along with TNA Champion Joe Hendry,” the report noted.

The Hardys’ appearance would mark yet another chapter in their continued global presence following their respective recent departures from AEW and return to TNA.

The WrestleVotes report also offered insight into earlier creative plans and possible future additions.

“Sources indicate that Rey Mysterio was set for this event prior to his unfortunate injury the night before WrestleMania,” the report stated.

Additionally, a surprise WWE name could be in the mix:

“Also of note, interesting here—we are told WWE and AAA are considering El Grande Americano [Chad Gable] for the event.”

If confirmed, Triplemania: Monterrey would mark one of the most significant interpromotional efforts in AAA history, bringing together top names from WWE, TNA, and Mexico’s premier lucha libre promotion under one roof.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for official match announcements and further updates as the event draws near.