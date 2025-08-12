WWE Announces ‘Copa Bardahl’ Royal Rumble-Style Match For AAA TripleMania XXXIII

A special Royal Rumble-style match has been announced for this Saturday’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event in Mexico City, Mexico.
WWE.com announced the following:
Copa Bardahl MatchIn the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.
The complete lineup currently advertised for AAA TripleMania XXXIII looks as follows:
* Latin American Title: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.
* Reina de Reinas Title: Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya
* Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio
* AAA Tag Title Street Fight: Angel & Berto (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown
* Six-Person Tag: Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor, JD McDonough & Raquel Rodriguez
* AAA Mega Title Fatal-4-Way: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Check back here for complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII results on Saturday night.
This Saturday, the biggest AAA event of the year, Triplemanía XXXIII, will stream LIVE exclusively on the WWE, WWE Español and Lucha Libre AAA YouTube channels at 9 ET/6 PT.
Here's everything you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/Rpr5S8kZGs pic.twitter.com/rQZW03dbMo
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2025