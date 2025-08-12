WWE Announces ‘Copa Bardahl’ Royal Rumble-Style Match For AAA TripleMania XXXIII

A special Royal Rumble-style match has been announced for this Saturday’s AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event in Mexico City, Mexico.

WWE.com announced the following:

Copa Bardahl Match

In the Copa Bardahl (Bardahl Cup), participants enter the match at timed intervals, similar to a Royal Rumble Match. Eliminations occur via pinfall. The last remaining competitor wins the Copa Bardahl trophy.

The complete lineup currently advertised for AAA TripleMania XXXIII looks as follows:

* Latin American Title: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Reina de Reinas Title: Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

* Konnan to be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio

* AAA Tag Title Street Fight: Angel & Berto (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

* Six-Person Tag: Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor, JD McDonough & Raquel Rodriguez

* AAA Mega Title Fatal-4-Way: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

