WWE Announces European Summer Tour Dates

WWE has announced its upcoming European summer tour, which will take place in Liverpool, Cardiff, and Birmingham on May 28th, June 20th, and June 21st, respectively. This tour was first announced in February, alongside WWE’s first-ever premium live event in Italy, called Clash in Italy, scheduled for May 31st.

Tickets for the events in Liverpool and Cardiff will go on sale on Friday, April 10th, at 10 AM BST. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets through a pre-sale on Thursday, April 9th, at 10 AM BST.

For the Birmingham event, an exclusive pre-sale will be held on Monday, April 20th, at 10 AM BST, with general ticket sales beginning the following day, Tuesday, April 21st, at 10 AM BST.

Below is the schedule for WWE’s European summer tour 2026:

May 28, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK

May 29, 2026: Friday Night SmackDown, Olimpic Arena Badalona, Barcelona, Spain

May 31, 2026: Clash in Italy, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

June 1, 2026: Monday Night RAW, Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

June 2, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Zenith de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, Italy

June 03, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

June 04, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain

June 05, 2026: Friday Night SmackDown, Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

June 06, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

June 07, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

June 08, 2026: Monday Night RAW, Accor Arena, Paris, France

June 20, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK

June 21, 2026: WWE European Summer Tour, Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

June 22, 2026: Monday Night RAW, O2 Arena, London, UK