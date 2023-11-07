WWE Announces Four Big Matches For Next Week’s RAW

Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the company announced multiple matches for next week’s show.

On tap for next Monday’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network show is Ivar vs. The Miz and Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven.

Also announced for the show is Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest II for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

