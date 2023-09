You can officially pencil in a match and segment for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week’s show, it was announced that John Cena will make his blue brand return next Friday night, when he appears on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Also scheduled for next week’s show is LA Knight vs. The Miz in a rematch from WWE Payback 2023.

