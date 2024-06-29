WWE Announces Matches For 7/5 MITB “Go-Home” Episode Of SmackDown

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 wraps up next Friday night.

Matches have been announced for the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 5, 2024.

On tap for next week’s show on 7/5 is A-Town Down Under vs. DIY for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled is Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in women’s tag-team action, as well as The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly in men’s tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.