WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s SmackDown

The WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament kicks off next Friday night.

As noted, WWE announced an eight-man tournament to determine the first challenger for U.S. Champion Logan Paul kicking off on next week’s SmackDown.

The first two opening round bouts will take place, with Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar scheduled.

Also announced for next week’s 21st-annual Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown is an appearance by CM Punk, as well as Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

WWE SMACKDOWN (21st Annual Tribute To The Troops)

Who will advance in the United States Championship Tournament NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown? @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/tDyb6Zv172 — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2023

* Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar (U.S. Title Tournament)* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross (U.S. Title Tournament)* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka* CM Punk will appear* Tribute to the Troops