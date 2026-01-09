WWE Announces Multiple Shows Leading Up To WrestleMania 42

WWE has announced several new dates for its weekly programming in anticipation of WrestleMania 42, which will take place this April in Las Vegas, Nevada. One highlight is the company’s return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City this March.

Madison Square Garden shared this news on its social media channels and unveiled the first promotional poster for the event.

The poster features several prominent stars, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, The New Day, and Penta.

Tickets for each live event will go on sale on Tuesday, January 13, at 10 AM local time. Additionally, fans can take advantage of an exclusive presale starting on Monday, January 12, at 10 AM local time.

The announcement reads, “WWE today announced nine new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. local. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Monday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. local. Click here to register for presale opportunities.”

You can check out the dates and venues for the upcoming shows below:

Friday, March 6: SmackDown: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Monday, March 9: RAW: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Friday, March 13: SmackDown: PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Monday, March 16: RAW: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, March 27: SmackDown: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Monday, March 30: RAW: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Monday, April 6: RAW: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Friday, April 10: SmackDown: SAP Center in San Jose, California

Monday, April 13: RAW: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California