WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s SmackDown, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has confirmed the addition of Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest taking on Butch & Ridge Holland of “The Brawling Brutes” in non-title action.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles, IYO Sky & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Shotzi, as well as the fallout from this past Saturday’s WWE Payback 2023 premium live event.

