WWE Announces New Segments For Monday’s MITB Go-Home Episode Of RAW

You can officially pencil in some new segments for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Friday, WWE announced the addition of a Women’s Money In the Bank Summit for Monday’s show. The segment will feature Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus all meeting inside the ring to discuss the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Also announced is an appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who will address the latest attack from Finn Balor at WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 1, as well as an appearance by Dominik Mysterio.

