WWE Announces Return Of Evolution & Major Weekend Lineup In Atlanta

WWE is stacking the summer with a massive weekend of back-to-back events — and fans in Atlanta, Georgia are in for a treat.

During this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, the company officially announced the return of Evolution, the highly anticipated all-women’s premium live event. The show is set to take place on Sunday, July 13th, marking the first Evolution event since its historic debut in 2018.

But that’s not all — WWE also confirmed that another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place the night before, also at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, making it a full weekend of WWE action in the Peach State.

As if that wasn’t enough, the WWE NXT Great American Bash was teased as part of the same weekend celebration, although a specific date and location have yet to be revealed. With three high-profile events lined up, WWE appears to be turning this into one of the most exciting weekends of the summer for wrestling fans across all brands.

The announcement has already sparked buzz online, with fans eager to see which superstars will step into the spotlight, particularly at Evolution, which helped redefine the landscape for women’s wrestling in WWE.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on match cards, ticket information, and all the breaking news as this blockbuster Atlanta weekend takes shape.