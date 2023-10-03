WWE Announces Three Big Matches For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” edition of the show, Becky Lynch was not cleared to compete due to an arm injury she suffered at NXT No Mercy 2023 over the weekend.

It was announced that Lynch will be putting her NXT Women’s Championship on-the-line next Monday night against Tegan Nox.

Additionally, Ivar of The Viking Raiders will go one-on-one against Kofi Kingston of The New Day in a Viking Rules Match, as well as Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez in women’s action.

