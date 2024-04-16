WWE Artist Rob Schamberger Has Left The Company

WWE artist Rob Schamberger, who is best known for his Canvas 2 Canvas videos where he would paint portraits of WWE stars, has left the company.

Schamberger recently issued a statement and announced that he has parted ways with the company.

Schamberger said, “After over a decade, my time with WWE has come to a close. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity over this period of time to focus on making art and I’m so lucky that doing so has brought so many wonderful people into my life. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some the smartest and most capable people in their fields that I’ve ever met. Real friendships, people that I truly love, have been the result of this experience. And it brought you, the person reading this, into my life. How amazing is that?”

“If you ever bought my art, if you ever came up to say hello at a show, if you ever just gave me a thumbs up on social media, thank you. Thank you for allowing my work into your life.”

“This chapter has come to a close and a new one is about to begin that I’m genuinely excited about. The work never stops.”