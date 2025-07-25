WWE Becoming “More Open-Minded” In Talent Tryouts

WWE is reportedly expanding its horizons when it comes to talent recruitment, marking a shift from its previous strict focus on younger collegiate athletes.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is adopting a “more open-minded” approach ahead of its next round of talent tryouts, scheduled to take place during SummerSlam week.

Historically, the company’s NIL (Next In Line) recruitment model has prioritized Division I college athletes—particularly those in their early-to-mid-20s. But Meltzer reports that the upcoming tryouts will feature a diverse mix, including, Division I athletes, models, independent wrestlers, athletes in their early 30s.

This marks a notable change in WWE’s scouting philosophy, which has been largely focused on molding younger prospects from scratch through the Performance Center system.

The renewed focus on independent wrestling veterans comes after years of success from stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Rhea Ripley, all of whom came from the independent scene or international promotions before thriving in WWE.

As previously reported by Fightful, WWE is actively preparing separate tryouts specifically for experienced independent wrestlers, further signaling that the company is once again valuing in-ring experience and existing fanbases.

With the next tryouts set for SummerSlam weekend, it appears WWE is seeking to balance raw athleticism with pro wrestling experience—a shift that could revitalize the company’s developmental pipeline and bring fresh styles to NXT and the main roster.

