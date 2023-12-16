WWE Bringing Back An Old PPV Theme For Upcoming Show

For years, WWE has brought back past pay-per-view themes for NXT, including No Mercy, Halloween Havoc, Great American Bash, and others.

WWE is doing it yet again, but this time on the main roster of SmackDown. WWE is taking next week off for Christmas, and the December 22nd episode has already been taped.

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight appeared during the taping to make their case to face Roman Reigns. A triple threat match was scheduled for the WWE SmackDown New Year’s Revolution episode, with the winner facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Full spoilers for the show can be found by clicking here.

From 2005 to 2007, WWE held three New Year’s Revolution events. The first event featured Triple H vs. Batista vs. Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit vs. Edge in an Elimination Chamber match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, with Shawn Michaels serving as the special guest referee.

The following year, an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship featured John Cena vs. Carlito vs. Chris Masters vs. Kane vs. Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels, with Cena retaining only for Edge to win it from him with the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in.

At the third and final show, Cena defended the WWE Title against Umaga.