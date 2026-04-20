WWE Changed Plans For Liv Morgan’s New Entrance Theme

Newly-crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan debuted her new entrance song, “Trouble,” earlier this week. According to BodySlam+, there were internal discussions about using a licensed song for her new entrance theme.

The report indicated that WWE initially considered Reneé Rapp’s track “Leave Me Alone” as Morgan’s new entrance theme. However, the company ultimately decided against this plan and opted to produce an original theme instead. The reasons for not moving forward with the initial choice were not disclosed.

Morgan performed with her new entrance song at WrestleMania 42 Night One on Saturday. The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner successfully defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women’s World Championship, marking the beginning of her third reign with the prestigious title.