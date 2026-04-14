WWE “Club WWE” Project Generating Internal Buzz

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE has filed an application to trademark “Club WWE.” The application was submitted to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Friday, March 27th.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp if he had any insight into the purpose of “Club WWE.” Sapp admitted he was uncertain about its nature but said he had received some hints from WWE sources. He noted that several creative minds are involved in the project and that there is “some internal excitement” surrounding it.

Although the promotion has not yet disclosed the exact nature of the project, there have been multiple visual references to the branding during weekly programming. This includes a mysterious QR code that has been appearing on RAW and SmackDown.

A new QR code appeared this past Friday on SmackDown, directing viewers to a webpage that featured a teaser for “Club WWE.” The teaser highlighted several main roster superstars, including Chelsea Green, Kit Wilson, and Stephanie Vaquer.