WWE Comments On Passing Of Chuck Norris

WWE.com released the following announcement regarding the passing of Chuck Norris:

Chuck Norris passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary Hollywood actor and pop culture icon Chuck Norris has passed away.

A legend in the television and film industry with iconic projects such as Walker Texas Ranger, The Way of the Dragon, and many more, Norris became one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood with his martial arts background playing a key role in his films and shows.

Norris made an iconic appearance at Survivor Series 1994, where he served as the special enforcer for The Undertaker’s Casket Match against Yokozuna.

During the match, Norris delivered a devastating roundhouse kick to Jeff Jarrett, helping The Undertaker win.

WWE extends its condolences to Norris’ family, friends, and fans.