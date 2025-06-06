WWE Confirms LA Knight vs. Aleister Black For Tonight’s SmackDown (6/6/2025)

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank go-home episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Bakersfield, CA., WWE has announced that LA Knight will go one-on-one against Aleister Black.

The company noted on Thursday via Nick Aldis that eeryone involved in the Money In The Bank ladder matches will be in action tonight.

Also advertised for tonight’s show is Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez & Giulia, as well as John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso all being under one roof.