WWE Confirms Lineup For SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution 2024

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Scheduled for the special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX next Friday night, January 5, 2024, are the following matches:

* Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (Title Eliminator)

* IYO SKY (C) vs. Mia Yim (Women’s Title)

* Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar (U.S. Title Tourney Finals)

* Pretty Deadly vs. Butch & TBA

